How CPC halved the age of the cattle it turns off and why Wagyu is involved

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 1 2024 - 11:00am
A long-standing Brahman breeder, CPC has taken a crossbreeding path with a unique composite over the past ten years. Picture CPC.
The chase for higher fertility and faster, younger growth, but not at the expense of bigger cattle, has taken Consolidated Pastoral Company down a unique crossbreeding track over the past decade.

