Productive Riverina properties sell for more than expected price

The 9573 hectare (23,655 acre) Woorilla aggregation on NSW's famed Riverina Plains has sold as three properties for a combined $9.225 million.
Located on Merungle Road, 38km from Hillston, the aggregation was offered by Ian and Linda McLean, and has been held by the family for more than 105 years.
The 4577ha (11,310 acres) homestead block Woorilla sold at the Inglis Rural Property auction for $5.175m, while Walkers made (2092ha/5169 acres) $2.05m and Tarrawonga (2904ha/7176 acres) $2m.
The overall sale price is equal to $964/ha ($390/acre) - about 10 per cent above pre-auction expectations for the low-input pastoral land that is ideally suited to sheep, goats, and/or cattle.
The conservatively managed property has an estimated carrying capacity is 3500-4000 Merino ewes and followers, with opportunity cattle trading and fattening in suitable seasons.
The property also has scope for development, being situated adjacent to irrigated cotton, wheat, almonds and other intensive cropping operations.
The property features a 5km frontage to the Lachlan River and a 10km frontage to Merrowie Creek.
Excellent water security is also provide from a number of other sources including six wind and solar powered bores with equipped poly and concrete tanks reticulating to concrete troughs, and an eight megalitre stock and domestic water licence.
The registered by-wash dam covers 26ha (65 acres).
There is an excellent combination of native grasses and bush country, which provides both shelter for livestock and protection to the riparian zones.
Working improvements include a five stand shearing shed and steel yards, three additional sets of steel sheep yards, steel cattle yards, large steel machinery shed with concrete floor and renovated shearers quarters.
The well maintained five bedroom homestead with wide verandahs is positioned close to the Lachlan River.
There is also a 972ML general security Lachlan River water license available for 221ha of approved cultivation.
Marketing was handled by Sam Triggs and Liam Griffiths from Inglis Rural Property.
