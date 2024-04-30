Grazing property with real estate potential hits $2.5m at auction

A 198 hectare (488 acre) property with real estate potential in close proximity to Rockhampton has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.5 million.
Located at Bouldercombe, 8km from Gracemere and 12km from Rockhampton, Crystal Vale attracted considerable interest with 15 inspections resulting in five of the eight parties that registered to bid active at the auction.
The Burnett Highway frontage property ranges from undulating hills with gravelly soils through to alluvial flats and heavier fertile soils.
The property in three titles had been running 60 breeders and progeny through to weaners.
Some areas are also suited to cropping, backed by a 2ha licence to irrigate from the creek and 32 megalitre underground water licence.
Water is supplied from about a 1km frontage to Gavial Creek and eight bores, two of which are equipped.
Other improvements include a three bedroom home and a six bay shed.
Marketing was handled by Netty Wendt, Ray White Rural, Gracemere.
