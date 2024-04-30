Farm Online
Grazing property with real estate potential hits $2.5m at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 30 2024 - 7:00pm
A 198 hectare grazing property with real estate potential has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.5 million. Picture supplied
A 198 hectare grazing property with real estate potential has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.5 million. Picture supplied

A 198 hectare (488 acre) property with real estate potential in close proximity to Rockhampton has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.5 million.

