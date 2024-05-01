Farm Online
Beef's emissions footprint improves: 78pc reduction since 2005, CSIRO finds

By Shan Goodwin
Updated May 2 2024 - 9:14am, first published 9:05am
A new report released today shows the red meat industry is making solid strides in its bid to reduce emissions.
Beef's march towards carbon neutrality is making solid ground, the latest scientific assessment of emissions attributable to the production and processing of beef, sheep and goats shows.

