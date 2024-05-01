Farm Online

No prob-Llama - new camelids arrive in the country to boost local herd

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
May 1 2024 - 3:00pm
Several of the five Llamas, which underwent quarantine at Melbourne's Mickleham Mickleham's Post Entry facility. Picture supplied by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
The first Llamas to enter the country in more than 20 years have undergone quarantine at Mickleham, north of Melbourne.

