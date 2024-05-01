No prob-Llama - new camelids arrive in the country to boost local herd

The first Llamas to enter the country in more than 20 years have undergone quarantine at Mickleham, north of Melbourne.
Biosecurity staff were thrilled to make the woolly newcomers feel right at home at Mickleham's Post Entry Quarantine facility, the only centre in Australia equipped to house camelids after they arrive from overseas.
Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) Biosecurity and Compliance deputy secretary Justine Saunders welcomed the herd of five Llamas.
"This is an exciting development for Australia's budding Llama population, made possible by our robust animal biosecurity system," Ms Saunders said.
"Every year we import an array of creatures, ensuring they can safely and sustainably join Australia's menagerie of wondrous biodiversity.
"All animals are monitored for illness, tested for exotic diseases, and monitored by vets during their stay."
The arrival of the five Llamas heralded new possibilities for breeding, she said.
"After a significant search, I selected these animals for their quality and genetic diversity," importer Jane Ackland of Everlong Llamas, Wamboin, NSW said.
She said Llamas hadn't been brought into Australia from the USA since the mid-1990s.
"It's been a really, really long time, whichever way you look at it - I suspect its the combination of the expense, along with the smallish Llama community we have in Australia," she said.
"I bought my first Llamas in 2019, I wanted to breed and I looked around and thought we needed new genetics."
"I looked at New Zealand, Canada and the UK and came full-circle to the USA, as the place I thought I would like to source the Llamas from."
Ms Ackland said she wanted "height, athleticism, great confirmation, great fleece and temperament".
She ended up buying five Llamas, two males and three females - "all are young, and unproven, so it is a big gamble."
"I do hope my idea of the perfect Llama is other people's idea, as well."
Ms Ackland said she was expecting the first of the new generation to be born in 12 months time.
The animals were flown halfway across the world, leaving a frigid Chicago winter for a balmy Australian summer, Ms Saunders said.
Despite being in the air for more than 24 hours, the animals arrived with a spring in their step.
The Llamas underwent blood tests for diseases such as bluetongue virus, epizootic haemorrhagic disease and brucellosis, and were protected from insects that could transmit diseases of concern during their 30 days of pre-export quarantine in the USA.
They did further blood tests 14 days after their arrival in Australia and were only released from biosecurity control upon negative results and a final veterinary health inspection.
Llama Association of Australasia president Christine Trotter said interest in the animals waned for a number of years, compared with the Alpaca industry.
"There are only 1200-1500 animals in Australia," Ms Trotter said.
"The majority of sales are to people who have bought a couple of acres and want something different - Llamas are very easy to be around and look after, as well."
Llamas were very different to alpacas "although they are basically cousins - they are more secure in their interaction with humans".
Ms Trotter said she hoped more breeders would import Llamas, but it was very expensive and time consuming.
"You have to have the passion and drive Jane had, to bring them in," she said.
"Hopefully we do get more imports, because we do suffer from a lack of genetics, in Australia."
