Mid North land sells for $13,500/ac without being listed for sale

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
May 2 2024 - 8:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Saddleworth land which sold last year for a stellar sum. Pictures from Elders.
A Mid North farming block in South Australia has sold for $13,500 per acre without even being listed for sale.

