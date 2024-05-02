Tech and ag giants joins forces

A collaboration between tech giant Intelsat and CNH Industrial is set to boost global connectivity on-farm.
The partnership between Intelsat and Case/New Holland will offer an internet connection through a ruggedised satellite communications (SATCOM) service.
The solution will be initially launched in Brazil later this year, but Australia is the next key target market for the technology.
With 60 years' experience in SATCOM, Intelsat's capabilities span geosynchronous and low-Earth orbits. Their industrial-grade terminals already serve critical industrial applications, including military and airline use. The terminals are proven to withstand extreme weather conditions and the vibration and shock produced by farming equipment and activity.
"As the first satellite communications company to provide multi-orbit connectivity to farmers around the world, Intelsat's collaboration with CNH will unlock new capabilities in the most remote locations through our global communications platform," Intelsat chief executive officer Dave Wajsgras said.
"We've proven that ruggedised, built-for-purpose terminals that can access multiple satellite orbits from anywhere offer the highest network reliability, greater throughput and the best user experience."
There are more than 570 million farms globally, many of which are located in rural locations with poor access to traditional connectivity solutions. For example, in Brazil less than a quarter of farmland is close enough to a cellular tower to make connection possible. Intelsat FlexMove satellite network is giving end users the reliable connectivity needed to adopt connected equipment.
To coincide with the partnership announcement, New Holland and Case IH also presented its new, streamlined farm management web and mobile platform at a trade show in Brazil recently.
FieldOps brings real-time monitoring, remote display viewing and an intuitive user interface into one package to enhance and simplify farm data management.
Instead of using multiple apps to manage their mixed fleet, farmers will be able to view and monitor all their machines in one place, centralising tools like MyPLM Connect. This gives easier access to field and farm data and provides any connected operator the ability to manage their machines from anywhere at any time, via FieldOps' mobile or web platform.
FieldOps' key features include real-time machine monitoring - including precise location and duty status - remote view of in-cab displays for improved operator support, visualisation of agronomic data layers for a specific field over the course of the season and machine health and activity monitoring to quickly spot priority issues.
"Agriculture is changing rapidly, and farmers are increasingly asking us to support them with simple solutions for complex problems," New Holland brand president Carlo Lambro said.
"Our approach is always putting customers at the centre and it is our job to help by developing technological products that improve their productivity. FieldOps was created thanks to our customers' feedback, prioritising simplicity and intuitiveness of the interface."
The FieldOps app is currently in its final stages of development and testing, with a full release expected later this year.
