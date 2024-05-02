Farm Online
Tech and ag giants joins forces

Paula Thompson
Updated May 2 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 12:30pm
Case IH and New Holland have teamed forces with Intelsat to boost global connectivity. Picture supplied
A collaboration between tech giant Intelsat and CNH Industrial is set to boost global connectivity on-farm.

