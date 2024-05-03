High-flyers wanted for bush airport up for grabs in central Victoria

Here's an unusual opportunity for aviation buffs to buy their own secluded airport which has been carved out of the bush at Bagshot in central Victoria.
The scrubby block is big enough at 108 hectares (267 acres) to host cross landing strips with a main 900 metre runway.
The big hangar is also fitted out with three offices, although agents suggest it could be the perfect place for buyers to base their rural retreat.
Located just north of the little town of Bagshot (population 355) and about 25km north-east of Bendigo, the property is on the market for $500,000-$550,000.
The bush airport is just north of the Bendigo Field and Game Club's shooting ground and Bagshot Motor Sport Complex.
"The property opens a world of possibilities for the imaginative and the enterprising," selling agent Patrick Skahill from Elders Real Estate said.
As the property is in a farming zone, it is unlikely council approval; would be given to build a home there, and there are no services available.
The biggest structure on the block is a 36 metre by nine metre shed.
The aircraft hangar takes up about 30 metres of that shed and includes three office spaces and a tea room.
"Imagine yourself returning from an interstate trip, landing, storing your aircraft and strolling to your waiting vehicle, ready to arrive in Huntly within 15 minutes or central Bendigo within 30 minutes," Mr Skahill said.
The property offers privacy with a large dam for water needs.
Mr Skahill suggested the property could be used for camping and other recreational pursuits like motorbike riding.
Expressions of interest close on Wednesday, May 29.
For more information contact Mr Skahill from Elders on 0401 722581.
