Farm Online
Home/Property

High-flyers wanted for bush airport up for grabs in central Victoria

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 4 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Own your own private airport with landing strip and hangar at Bagshot North near Bendigo. Pictures from Elders Real Estate.
Own your own private airport with landing strip and hangar at Bagshot North near Bendigo. Pictures from Elders Real Estate.

Here's an unusual opportunity for aviation buffs to buy their own secluded airport which has been carved out of the bush at Bagshot in central Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.