Whittons aggregation running 400 cows, with development potential

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 4 2024 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
The 11,514 acre Whittons aggregation is a productive livestock breeding operation currently running 400 Angus and Angus-cross cows. Picture supplied
The Northern Tableland's 4660 hectare (11,514 acre) Whittons aggregation is a productive livestock breeding operation currently running 400 Angus and Angus-cross cows, with the potential to increase the carrying capacity.

