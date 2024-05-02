Farm Online
Young beef dynamo Nancy Crawshaw on pulling together to lift the whole industry

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated May 3 2024 - 10:24am, first published 9:00am
The 2024 Zanda McDonald Award NZ winner Nancy Crawshaw on her family's Angus stud.
The 2024 Zanda McDonald Award NZ winner Nancy Crawshaw on her family's Angus stud.

Nancy Crawshaw stands out in the beef industry. Her passion for country, cattle and the people who keep the industry ticking is clear but it's possibly her thirst for knowledge that will make her a leader.

