How France's new labelling laws could hurt wool

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
May 6 2024 - 5:00pm
Woollen garments could be unfairly disadvantaged by new French clothing labelling laws, industry representatives say.
Australian wool industry representatives are fighting new French labelling laws they say could place wool at a serious disadvantage.

