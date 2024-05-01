Who will be crowned south-west Victoria's top dairy farmers?

The finalists for the 2024 Great South West Dairy Awards have been revealed.
The five category winners will be announced at the awards gala evening on Thursday, May 16.
The awards are held annually by WestVic Dairy to honour and celebrate the accomplishments of dairy farmers within the region.
The rigorous judging process is underway for the impressive line-up of finalists.
WestVic Dairy chair Brendan Rea said the awards were a great way to celebrate the achievements of the local dairy industry.
"With 2024 marking the 16th year of running the awards, we're proud to continue our tradition of recognising the hard work and dedication of our region's dairy farmers," Mr Rea said.
"Excitingly, WestVic Dairy will also be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year."
The 2024 award finalists are:
Dairy Farm Business Manager
Young Dairy Leader
Natural Resource Management and Sustainability
Employee Award
Service Provider Award
The awards gala evening will be held in the Carmichael Room, City Memorial Bowls Club, Warrnambool, Vic.
The event is a great opportunity to network and celebrate the excellence in the south-west dairy industry.
Tickets are available for $80 plus booking fee via the WestVic Dairy website or at EventBrite.
