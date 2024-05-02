Farm Online
Farmland on track to double in price every seven years

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
May 2 2024 - 12:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
According to Elders, the national median price of farmland rose to $8625 per hectare last year. Picture supplied.
Australian farm land is doubling in value every seven years.

