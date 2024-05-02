Eltham aggregation delivers quality backgrounding country

The 15,779 hectare (38,991 acre) Eltham aggregation is described as quality Barcoo River backgrounding country.
Located 44km from Isisford and 30km from Yaraka, Eltham comprises of 38 per cent alluvial plains (6041ha), 30pc hard gidyea (4674ha), 18pc Boree downs (2893ha), and 14pc open Mitchell grass downs (2171ha).
Pastures include buffel; barley, curly, hoop and bull Mitchell grass, Flinders and blue grass, natural couch and millet. There are also herbages including pigweed, gidyea burr, cow vine, potato vine and bluebus.
The land and pasture development program has included regrowth and encroachment control and the aerial seeding selected areas with buffel grass. Rhodes grass has also been introduced, along with recently sown desmanthus and butterfly pea.
Eltham's estimated carrying capacity is 1575 adult cattle equivalents, based on an average of 1AE/10/ha.
However, stocking rates ranging from 1AE/6.26ha to 1AE/14.78ha, depending on the nature of the country.
The property is fenced into 17 major paddocks and three laneway/holding paddocks.
Most of the boundary is exclusion fenced.
There are two set of cattle yards, with the 800 head capacity main yards situated 3km from the homestead.
The aggregation is securely watered by 13 dams and waterholes along a 15km of double frontage to the Barcoo River, and numerous tanks and troughs.
A large sandhill provides a high point for livestock during major flood events, which can cover up to 7284ha (18,000 acres) and be up to 10km wide.
The average annual rainfall is about 425mm (17 inches).
Working improvements include a workshop, fuel shed, a shearing shed used for storage, an ablution block, and a hangar.
Accommodation comprises of a three bedroom, two bathroom Queenslander-style homestead; self-contained quarters within the garden area; and a two bedroom cottage.
Expressions of interest close with LAWD on June 20.
Contact Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, Darren Collins, 0404 781 787, or Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, LAWD.
