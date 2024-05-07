Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Sheep eID funding details state-by-state

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
May 7 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The start of mandatory eID for sheep and goats is drawing nearer, but some producers still haven't been able to access funding. FILE PICTURE.
The start of mandatory eID for sheep and goats is drawing nearer, but some producers still haven't been able to access funding. FILE PICTURE.

Just seven months remain until the official rollout date of mandatory eID for sheep and goats but many producers across the country are stilling waiting for the chance to apply for financial support to help them transition to the new system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.