Sheep eID funding details state-by-state

Just seven months remain until the official rollout date of mandatory eID for sheep and goats but many producers across the country are stilling waiting for the chance to apply for financial support to help them transition to the new system.
Meanwhile funds are starting to flow to saleyards and processors to allow the wider supply chain to make the change.
In Queensland, despite the announcement of a funding package in February, no details are yet available on how to apply for assistance.
AgForce QLD sheep and goats president Stephen Tully said the delay in opening applications was just the latest frustration on the road towards mandatory eID.
"For the last few months it's been going to happen the next month, then the next month, then the next month...apparently it's all there but the government won't sign off on it," he said.
"It's just a great example of the mess we're in.
"It's actually holding back the whole roll out and the whole communication because they can't announce what they said they were going to do."
Mr Tully said clarity was needed so saleyards, agents, producers and other stakeholders knew what needed to happen.
"We've all pulled our belts in in every commodity... sheep, cattle, goats, everything is pretty tight at the moment so no one's going to spend any money so I don't know how anyone's going to be ready for it," he said.
A Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries spokeswoman said the government was progressing the Queensland Sheep and Goat eID Rebate Scheme as a priority.
"To ensure the timely and efficient assessment and issuing of this rebate it will be administered by QRIDA," she said.
"This will support Queensland sheep and goat producers, saleyards, processors and livestock agents implement mandatory individual electronic identification, which commences in Queensland from 1 January 2025, as part of an agreed national initiative to enhance biosecurity.
"We anticipate announcing details of how to apply for the rebate in the coming weeks."
It comes as the NSW Government ramps up their eID funding, with recently announced $1 tags, along with an additional funding round for saleyards.
It follows the NSW Sheep and Goat eID Rebate Scheme, which provided funding to eligible primary producers, stock and station agents, saleyards and processors to help offset the cost of purchase and installation of eID-related equipment.
Nearly 1700 primary producers applied for a rebate, totalling over $15 million, while $5 million in funding was approved for saleyards.
A total of 17 saleyards and 5 abattoirs have been approved for the grants.
NSW Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said the new announcements mean the NSW government has invested more than any other state into the move to eID for sheep and farmed goats.
In South Australia three needs analyses have been submitted by saleyards and are now undergoing technical assessment.
Saleyards and processors can apply for the Essential Equipment and Infrastructure Rebate until the end of June.
A spokeswoman from Department of Primary Industries and Regions South Australia said as of 26 April 2024, 441 eID device rebate applications have been approved, totalling more than 548,410 eID devices, representing around 57% of eligible year of birth eID devices purchased in 2023.
"From 1 January 2024 until 30 June 2025, the Government of South Australia has an agreement with tag manufacturers in place to provide a $0.95 discount per NLIS-accredited tags at point of sale for producers," she said.
"Early adopters of eID will benefit from being able to access discounted tags for stock being kept beyond 1 January 2027, when it will be mandatory for them to be eID tagged before leaving their property of birth.
In Western Australia, a Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development spokeswoman said so far one major saleyard and two processors have received funding approval under the state's $3.52 million eID Infrastructure Grants Scheme.
"Applications for Round One remain open until 30 June 2024 and DPIRD is liaising with several interested parties on finalising their submissions," she said.
"To date, more than 2.3 million eID tags have been sold since the Tag Incentive Payment's inception in April 2023.
"The current Tag Incentive Payment Scheme for National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) accredited black eID tags continues until 31 December 2024."
In Tasmania, the first round of grants for infrastructure at saleyards and processors is currently open, with a Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania spokeswoman saying so far five eligible applications have been received from two livestock agents, two processors, and one saleyard.
"All applications are in process of being assessed," she said.
"The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania expects around twenty applications to be received in this round from eligible entities."
Applications for infrastructure rebates for Tasmanian producers are due to open in July.
