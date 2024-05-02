Insecticide gets new APVMA registration

The insecticide malathion, also known as maldison, has received new approvals from the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA).
The chemical regulator published its final regulatory decision regarding the insecticide, best known in broadacre cropping circles via the Hy-Mal product use to control chewing and sucking insects this week.
It is also used to control pests in horticultural and ornamental plants, along with some domestic uses to reduce mosquito numbers.
There were some changes to the conditions of use, but most active ingredient approvals, chemical product registrations and associated label approvals were reinstated, some with variations.
Some of the changes include official changes of the active ingredients name from maldison to malathion for consistency.
Uses for controlling mosquitos have been restricted, with the use to control mosquito larvae removed due to concerns about risk to aquatic species.
There were also updates regarding the conditions for the use of the product, such as the inclusion of protection statements, restraints, spray drift buffer zones, re-entry and withholding periods, safety directions, and storage conditions.
For the products containing malathion that are being phased out the APVMA will allow a two year phase out period.
After the two year phase out period ends, these products must be supplied with the new label that contains updated instructions.
