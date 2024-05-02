Farm Online
Quality, well grassed cattle country makes $1875/acre

By Mark Phelps
May 2 2024 - 7:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
A quality cattle property in the favoured Burncluith district has sold for $1875/acre. Picture supplied
The 259 hectare (640 acre) Western Downs property Melrose has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $1.2 million, the equivalent of about $4633/ha ($1875/acre).

