Two of the biggest farm sales this year just happen to be neighbours

Just as the dust is beginning to settle on the sale of the massive Woolnorth dairy operation in the north west of Tasmania, along comes another big sale in the same area.
Well known Australian meat processor Greenhams is selling Westmore at Marrawah, also in Tasmania's north-west and a neighbour to Woolnorth (9500 hectares, 23,475 acres).
Greenham's Westmore (3368ha, 8323 acres) is believed to be one of the largest contiguous holdings of agricultural land in Tasmania.
The Circular Head property is said by agents to be optimised for beef or dairy production, about 35km to the west of Smithton and 210km from Launceston.
Greenham's bought the then closed Smithton abattoir back in 2001 and today operate a domestic export abattoir supplying some of their own home-grown beef for their Cape Grim and Robbins Island Wagyu brands.
Some of the sale proceeds from Westmore are to be re-invested into the abattoir.
With an annual average rainfall of 1072mm, Westmore currently finishes around 6500 cattle each year, including a combination of F1 Wagyu's, British bred and dairy beef cattle.
In addition, the property runs a breeding herd of 250 self-replacing cows.
A key supplier to Cape Grim branded beef, which is sent to restaurants all across the world, Westmore carries Greenham's globally recognised accreditation for the grassfed standard NEVER EVER Beef.
It also carries the new Greenham Beef Sustainability Standard, a voluntary on-farm program which outlines a practical set of key indicators and measures to enhance and showcase sustainable practices.
Greenham Group managing director Peter Greenham said the property offered an opportunity to secure a proven livestock production asset with an option to purchase the current herd.
"New owners will step straight into our supply chain, including accreditation, while benefiting from high productivity and a significant natural capital asset base," Mr Greenham said.
"Since purchasing the property we have invested heavily in the development of Westmore, including the application of compost, organic products such as lime sand and non-synthetic fertilisers, which have significantly boosted the carrying capacity of the property.
"We intend to reinvest the sale proceeds into our Smithton plant and downstream supply chain which will enable us to continue to improve and develop our world renowned Cape Grim program."
Westmore features improved ryegrass and clover pastures, arable sandy peat and loam soils, and excellent stock water infrastructure, including four active groundwater bores reticulated to troughs, a large catchment dam, surface water dams and rainwater tanks.
A licensed gravel pit on the property is used to develop and maintain an extensive network of laneways throughout the property.
Fencing and stock handling facilities have been well maintained and in are in optimal condition.
Other farm improvements includes an office, two machinery sheds, four hay sheds, a workshop, a cattle yard complex and a further three sets of cattle yards, while housing comprises a five-bedroom brick homestead, three cottages and workers' accommodation.
LAWD director Danny Thomas said Westmore presented a significant opportunity to buy into a tightly held region where operations of this scale rarely come to market.
"This is one of Australia's most productive cattle and dairying regions benefiting from highly reliable rainfall and an excellent mixture of land and soil types," Mr Thomas said.
"We expect the property to attract significant interest from landholders or syndicates seeking expansion opportunities in either beef or dairy production, high net worth individuals or domestic and global investors."
The property is for sale by expression of interest closing Thursday, June 13.
No suggested sale price has been offered.
For more information contact the LAWD agents Danny Thomas on 0439 349977 and Elizabeth Doyle on 0400 102439.
