Farm Online
Home/Newsletter
Breaking

Bonza workers stood down, fleet to stay grounded until at least Wednesday

JG
By Jason Gregory
May 3 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonza's extended grounding will leave around 33,000 passengers stranded. Picture supplied.
Bonza's extended grounding will leave around 33,000 passengers stranded. Picture supplied.

The future of budget airline Bonza appears bleak with company administrators saying there was "no alternative course of action" than to stand down the majority of its workforce overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.