Grazing block just outside Stawell sells for $2672 per acre

A mixed farming block running sheep near Stawell in Victoria has sold for $2672 per acre.
Glenmorria was back on the market just off the Western Highway in the Black Range across 100 hectares (247 acres) and has sold for $660,000.
Agents from Driscoll, McIllree & Dickinson said the little farm has been run as a grazing property producing first-cross ewes "with great success".
The previous owner ran 220 Merino ewes with Border Leicester lambs at foot with some supplementary feeding.
The agents suggested its location, size and the fact it has six titles made it attractive to lifestyle buyers although it has no home.
It is zoned farming so council approval would be necessary.
The property is located across the highway from Sisters Rock and is less than five minutes from Stawell and has dual access from the Wimmera Highway and Panrock Reservoir Road.
It is across the road from the Grange Golf Club at the western end and shares a bore with the club.
Glenmorria does have a hay shed, small machinery shed and a two-stand shearing shed plus yards.
It is currently fenced into two main paddocks with two bores - one equipped and one sealed.
There are two dams and a spring which runs for around eight months a year which runs into Pleasant Creek also supplies water to paddocks.
