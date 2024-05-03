Farm Online
Offers sought on 3534 acre property in five freehold titles | Video

By Mark Phelps
May 3 2024 - 3:00pm
Offers of more than $5.95 million are being sought on a well located 1430 hectare (3534 acre) property in five freehold titles, after it was passed in at auction on Friday.

