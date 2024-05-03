Offers sought on 3534 acre property in five freehold titles | Video

Offers of more than $5.95 million are being sought on a well located 1430 hectare (3534 acre) property in five freehold titles, after it was passed in at auction on Friday.
Offered by John and Pam Lyle, the property located on Redbank Road 20km south of Roma is in five freehold titles and also has a frontage to the sealed Southern Road.
Redbank was passed in for $5.95m on the bid from the floor at a Ray White Rural auction held in the Explorers Inn Motel.
Two of the three registered bidders were active at the auction attended by about 30 people.
The naturally open country has a nice scattering of trees providing ample shade for livestock.
The undulating landscape features black soil belah, myall, and whitewood Mitchell grass country, coolabah and box creek flats, and an ironbark ridge that is densely covered with buffel grass.
Redbank is fenced into four main paddocks and has steel panel cattle yards.
Water is supplied from nine large dams, creeks, and a bore equipped with a submersible pump provide ample water for livestock
Improvements include a steel frame machinery shed, two bay car shed, and a shearing shed used for storage and yards.
The large, low-set three bedroom weatherboard home has an office and an open verandah overlooking the property.
Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural Queensland.
