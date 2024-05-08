No fights over best fishing spots with this block for sale on the Murray

If you've ever dreamed of owning a secluded fishing "shack" within casting distance of the Murray River then this is for you.
Plus there's room for all your fisho mates.
Nestled deep inside the northern Mallee's 48,000 hectare Hattah-Kulkyne National Park is an unusual 1.2ha (three acre) property.
Just 50 metres from the Murray, it is the only private property within the park.
Located between Ouyen and Mildura, the block is home to five cabins with all weather access from the Hattah-Robinvale Road.
It is on the market in a suggested price range of $474,000-$521,000 after selling back in 2021 after being listed for $410,000.
Agents from Ray White Mildura suggest the offer is "an incredibly rare opportunity".
"Whether you are looking to leave behind the hustle and bustle, looking for a permanent home or utilised as a weekend getaway this is an idyllic and peaceful location," they said.
The property has an assortment of shedding, those cabins/rooms and toilet plus a 2.2 megalitre stock and domestic water right, from a river pump.
Agents say the "private slice of paradise" is about an hour's travel time from Mildura and closer to shops at Hattah, Robinvale, Ouyen and Red Cliffs.
"We can guarantee you will never see a property like this again," agents said.
For more information contact Brent Driscoll from Ray White Mildura on 0408 503663.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.