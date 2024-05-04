Northern GrainGrowers board nominations open

Grain grower advocacy group GrainGrowers has invited grain producers in its northern zone, from Dubbo north through Queensland to apply for the two northern zone director positions.
Applications for the two board positions opened on May 1 and will close on May 31.
The two current directors for the northern region are Goondiwindi farmer Nigel Corish and Ian Gourley, Narrabri.
GrainGrowers chair Rhys Turton said attracting motivated growers that could consider a whole of industry approach to issues was essential for the organisation's future development.
"As an industry organisation, we take pride in addressing relevant industry challenges at a national level," he said.
"Having the right board members with the commitment and drive to get involved and manage this change helps GrainGrowers to maintain its position as a strong industry
representative body," Mr Turton said.
He said the applicant needed to be a member of grains growers and either be or a resident or have a grain production business in northern NSW or Queensland.
Mr Turton said additional skills that were valued by GrainGrowers included the ability to engage with members, the broader industry and government stakeholders, investment and risk management experience and an understanding of either finance/accounting or sustainability/environmental, social, and governance (ESG).
The GrainGrowers Board consists of six grower directors and two independent directors.
Further details, including the application form, are available from the GrainGrowers website.
