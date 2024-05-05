Young dairy farm scholarship recipient has eyes on running her own farm

Kiarna Murfett might only be 18, but she already has eyes on running her own farm.
Ms Murfett is working on dairy farm at Panmure, Vic, as she completes her agricultural studies with support from a DemoDAIRY Foundation school scholarship.
It's all part of a long-term plan to take over her family farm at nearby Framlingham, Vic.
Ms Murfett secured a job with Danielle and Tom Wright at their Panmure dairy farm after completing her Certificate 11 in Agriculture with Danielle as her teacher.
"I finished Year 12 and was looking for work and I was offered a job on their farm, so it was perfect," she said.
Already well versed in dairy farming from her family background, Ms Murfett is now enjoying the variety of work the industry offers, from milking cows to drilling and fixing fences to feeding calves.
She is now studying a Certificate III and will start a Certificate IV in July.
"I'll stay here for a few years and hope to go back to work on the farm with Dad and Mum and take over the family farm when they're ready to retire," she said.
While that's a few years down the track, Ms Murfett is enjoying her current experience.
"I like how you're doing something different every day," she said.
"You're always outside and I have a passion for working with animals."
The DemoDAIRY Foundation scholarship has been a big help as she transitions from school to work and further study.
"Because I'm straight out of school, it has allowed me to afford the further study and helped with clothing and to buy a computer for my schooling," she said.
"It's helping me to reach my goals."
