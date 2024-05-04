Farm Online
Outstanding brigalow belt country sets the record at $3884/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 4 2024 - 11:00am
Marketing agents David Benham andnRick Benham, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, vendors Jason and Kylie Bruggemann, and GDL Taroom manager Jordan Wenham. Picture supplied
Marketing agents David Benham andnRick Benham, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, vendors Jason and Kylie Bruggemann, and GDL Taroom manager Jordan Wenham. Picture supplied

Outstanding Queensland brigalow belt country continued to be in demand with the 497 hectares (1228 acres) property Alcheringa selling for $4.77 million - about $9598/ha ($3884/acre).

