Outstanding brigalow belt country sets the record at $3884/acre

Outstanding Queensland brigalow belt country continued to be in demand with the 497 hectares (1228 acres) property Alcheringa selling for $4.77 million - about $9598/ha ($3884/acre).
Located in the Grosmont district 31km north west of Wandoan and 56km south west of Taroom, the freehold property offered by Jason and Kylie Bruggemann was bought by local landholder Denis and Jill Conway.
The Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction opened strongly with a $4.1m big from Mr Conway, with two of the nine registered bidders active at the event.
The gently undulating country renowned for its ability to fatten cattle has been fully developed and features highly productive brigalow, belah and softwood scrub soils with tropical pastures and herbages in season.
Apart from the creek area and strategic shade lines, the entire property is arable with extensive contour banks in place.
Alcheringa has little regrowth and has an extremely good Queensland Government vegetation management map in place.
The well fenced property has 12 paddocks with a laneway system to the yards.
The renovated steel yards are equipped with an undercover crush, branding race and new loading facilities.
Water is supplied from five dams and the Grosmont share bore, which reticulates through two turkey nests and an extensive trough network.
The annual average rainfall is about 650mm (26 inches).
Structural improvements include a solid three bedroom home with a large living area with views across the property and a large machinery shed.
Marketing was handled by David Benham and Rick Benham, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
