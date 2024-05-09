Farm Online
Above average rainfall tipped for May, June

By Don White, Weatherwatch
May 9 2024 - 3:00pm
Last month, the Pacific Ocean moved into a neutral phase with the El Nino dissipated. The eastern Pacific has continued to cool but remains a little above average apart from a growing pool of cool water close to South America. However, the sea surface temperatures around the western Pacific remain warm and above average and will continue to play a significant role in contributing to rainfall systems across eastern Australia.

