Above average rainfall tipped for May, June

Considering all factors, it is likely that May and June will experience above average rainfall, with a bias towards eastern NSW and south east and central eastern Queensland, where moisture from the western Pacific can more readily reach. Moving into July and August, it is possible that rainfall will trend closer to average or even a little below average across these areas but this prognosis depends on the continued development of a positive IOD event in the Indian Ocean. The warm SSTs across the western Pacific will also continue to maintain an elevated risk of lows off the coastline such as east coast lows.