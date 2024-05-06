Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Woolnorth owner Xianfeng Lu open to talking to governments on land sales

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
May 6 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woolnorth owner Xianfeng Lu. File picture
Woolnorth owner Xianfeng Lu. File picture

Woolnorth's owner is open to discussing the sale of parts of the historic rural property to governments for heritage protection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.