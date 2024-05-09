Cropping and grazing options on offer across 476ha at Lexton

There's an existing approved wind farm development across this large mixed farm at Lexton in western Victoria.
Agents say the "approved and funded lease agreement" for a "potential future wind farm development" on the farm includes four turbines and sub-machine.
The agents don't specify the potential return for those wind turbines but generally a price between $4000 to $8000 is paid for each turbine annually to the host farmer based on megawatt capacity.
For some buyers it may add to the allure of the mixed farming property, Hillside Park, which takes in 476 hectares (1176 acres) at Lexton, about 50km north-west of Ballarat.
LAWD agents are marketing Hillside Park as a mixed cropping and livestock opportunity in the Western District region of Victoria.
The farm is today used for grazing with the intensive cropping of a variety of winter and fodder crops.
Hillside Park is said to have a carrying capacity of 3000 DSE or 2.5DSE/acre.
The owners have a history of investing in fertilisation applications and soil amelioration.
Agents say to farm receives a "highly reliable" annual average rainfall of 590mm.
The farm land is a mixture of fertile soil types.
Farm improvements include a two-stand shearing shed, sheep yards (750 head capacity), 1200 head feedlot with auto feeders, silo storages (1000 tonnes) and general-purpose shedding.
The property is close to grain receival sites at Willaura, Lake Bolac and Lakaput, livestock saleyards at Hamilton and Ballarat, an abattoir at Ararat and port facilities in Portland and Geelong.
The property is being sold by expressions of interest closing on Thursday, June 13.
For more information contact the agents from LAWD - Patrick Kerr on 0451 142791 and Elizabeth Doyle on 0400 102439.
