Beef's most valuable on-farm tool: 2024 RW Vincent Award winner Steve Skinner

When Steve Skinner started with Australia's cutting-edge beef genetic evaluation system Breedplan in the early 1990s, performance data was stored on paper.
The extent to which computer technology has made access to data immediate, and global, was something he did not envision but the massive advancements to the business of beef that Breedplan has delivered, he did.
It was, and remains, genuinely world leading, and whether it has been maximising carcase attributes or boosting fertility, it has paved the way for more profitable beef production but also for beef production that gives consumers what they want, Mr Skinner said.
That potential was clear from the early days, he said.
Mr Skinner will retire at the end of May after more than 30 years with the marketers of Breedplan, the Agricultural Business Research Institute at the University of New England in Armidale, NSW, Australia.
He started as a Breedplan processor and progressed to chief operating officer and manager of the International Beef Recording Scheme.
His extraordinary service was honoured at the Rabobank beef industry awards night held as part of Beef Australia in Rockhampton, when he was presented with the RW Vincent Award, given by the Australian Registered Cattle Breeders Association for long-term service to beef breeding.
Mr Skinner, who grew up on a CSIRO research station and studied agricultural economics at university, said the immediate and widespread availability of information had been the single most phenomenal change Australia's beef industry has experienced.
That information - whether it's in relation to weather, markets or genetic evaluations - has been the most valuable on-farm tool and facilitated efficiency and the ability to produce high quality beef, he said.
Mr Skinner spent time working with what is now ABARES in Canberra and also managing family livestock properties before his time with Breedplan and says the passion beef people have for what they do is second to none.
He said it was a real privilege to receive the RW Vincent Award, particularly given the calibre of past winners which include David and Prue Bondfield, John Griffith, John Bertram and Jock Nivison.
ARCBA is the leading peak body for the beef cattle seedstock industry in Australia.
Dick Vincent was the inaugural president. In 1979 he took over a failing organisation, with low membership, no money and no program. He restructured it into a true national voice for the registered cattle breeding sector which had 35 breed members within the first two years of his presidency.
Mr Skinner also served as ARCBA's executive officer for eight years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.