Farm Online
Home/Rural Life

Champion racehorse Winx to star in feature film

By Liz Hobday
May 11 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retired champion mare Winx is starring on the big screen after becoming a legend on the racetrack. (Jeremy Piper/AAP PHOTOS)
Retired champion mare Winx is starring on the big screen after becoming a legend on the racetrack. (Jeremy Piper/AAP PHOTOS)

Feted by many as the world's greatest racehorse, champion mare Winx is about to become a star of the big screen as well as the racetrack.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.