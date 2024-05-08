Top five best value travel to Europe packages for an unforgettable Eurotrip

Photo by Shutterstock.

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis

Embarking on a Eurotrip can be an enriching experience that blends cultural exploration with the joy of discovery.



As travel across Europe continues to appeal to a broad range of travellers, finding value-packed itineraries that provide comprehensive experiences without breaking the bank is essential.



This article will guide you through some of the best travel to Europe packages available in 2024, ensuring a memorable journey through some of the continent's most iconic destinations.



Each package highlighted here offers a unique take on the classic European adventure, catering to diverse tastes and interests.

1. Rick Steves' best of Europe in 14 days tour

If you're looking for a well-rounded European tour that offers excellent value, Rick Steves' best of Europe in 14 days tour could be the perfect fit.



This package is meticulously planned to ensure travellers experience a mix of famous metropolitan highlights and charming regional spots across multiple countries.



Here's a deeper look into what makes this package appealing:

Comprehensive itinerary



Starting in the Netherlands, this tour sweeps through Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and France.



It encapsulates the essence of each location, offering a blend of art, culture, and natural beauty.



Highlights include experiencing the bustling streets of Paris and Rome, the serene landscapes of the Swiss Alps, and the architectural marvels of Florence.

Expert Guidance



Under the stewardship of knowledgeable guides, participants are assured insightful commentary and seamless logistics.



This support is crucial in enhancing the travel experience, allowing for a deeper connection with each destination's history and culture.

Value proposition



Priced between $4,495 to $4,895, this tour covers all major expenses including accommodation, transportation, many meals, and comprehensive tours of each city.



The focus on group settings and inclusive pricing ensures a worry-free trip, making it ideal for those who want to avoid the hassle of planning every detail of their European journey.



This tour embodies the essence of Rick Steves' Europe through its balanced approach to scheduling and free time, allowing travellers to explore at their own pace or rest when needed.

Each stop on this tour is designed to offer a distinct flavour of European culture, packaged in a way that is accessible and engaging.



The commitment to providing a 'no regrets' travel experience is evident in the detailed planning and execution of each segment of the itinerary.

For those interested in discovering Europe through a curated lens, this package stands out as a top contender for its comprehensive features and strategic tour design.



The inclusion of multiple countries and key attractions enhances its appeal, providing a thorough exploration of European heritage and contemporary lifestyle.

2. Central Europe: Prague to Slovenia in 15 days tour

For those who wish to dive deep into the historical and architectural richness of Central Europe, the Prague to Slovenia in 15 days tour offers an unparalleled journey.



This tour showcases a fascinating blend of urban charisma and rustic landscapes across several pivotal Central European nations.

Rich historical tapestry



Starting in the well-preserved city of Prague, travelers get to explore its medieval core, followed by visits to Krakw with its poignant historical sites and Budapest, known for its thermal baths and vibrant city life.



The tour also covers the lesser-traveled Slovenia, offering a fresh perspective on Europe beyond the usual tourist trails.

Cultural immersion



Each city on the itinerary is selected for its unique cultural contributions-from the historical significance of Auschwitz near Krakow to the architectural splendor of Vienna and the natural beauty of Lake Bled in Slovenia.



This tour not only provides a visual feast but also educates travellers on the intricate past and evolving culture of these regions.

Comprehensive value



At a cost ranging from $4,295 to $4,595, this package includes all major expenses such as accommodations, some meals, guided tours, and inter-city travel.



The price reflects the extensive content and the deep dive into Central European culture, making it a great option for those looking to get an in-depth understanding of this part of Europe.



The structured yet leisurely pace ensures that travellers can absorb the essence of each location without feeling rushed.

This tour stands out for its emphasis on regions that are historically rich yet often overlooked, providing a comprehensive package that delivers both value and a unique travel experience.

Photo by Shutterstock.

3. Treasures of Classical Greece: Nafplio, Olympia, Delphi, and Meteora

Exploring Greece's classical landscapes and ancient cities, this eight-day tour offers a deep dive into the country's rich archaeological heritage and breathtaking natural scenery.



It's a journey back in time to the cradle of western civilisation.

Historical exploration



This tour takes travellers from the storied ruins of Athens to the iconic sites of Olympia and Delphi, exploring the origins of the Olympic Games and the mystical Oracle that influenced ancient Greek society.



Meteora, with its monasteries perched atop massive rock pillars, caps off the journey on a spiritual high note.

Cultural insights



Beyond the ruins, this tour offers an immersive experience into Greek culture, from sampling traditional Greek cuisine to interacting with local artisans.



The guided tours are designed to provide insights into the historical significance of each site, enhanced by the expertise of local guides.

Affordable luxury



Priced from $927, this package is not only rich in content but also offers exceptional value, including stays in hand-picked hotels, guided sightseeing, and some meals.



This pricing, especially given the flights to Europe and internal travel logistics, positions it as a highly attractive option for those wanting a focused yet affordable exploration of Greece.

The Treasures of Classical Greece tour is perfect for history enthusiasts and those who wish to experience the foundational sites of ancient European culture in an intimate, detailed manner.

4. Europe Express: London to Rome in 10 days

This dynamic tour is designed for travellers looking to experience the highlights of Western Europe's most iconic cities in a compact timeframe.



From the historic streets of London to the ancient ruins of Rome, this tour delivers a whirlwind European experience.

Iconic landmarks



The journey begins in London, with its blend of modern dynamism and ancient traditions, and quickly moves to Paris, the "City of Light," known for its art, fashion, and gastronomy.



The tour then ventures to the Swiss Alps, showcasing breathtaking landscapes before concluding in Rome, the eternal city rich in history and culture.

Fast-paced adventure



This tour is tailored for those who prefer a faster pace of travel.



By efficiently moving through each city, travellers can soak in the atmosphere and major sights without the extended stays typically required for deeper exploration.

Streamlined budgeting



With prices starting from $1,400, this tour includes major expenses like accommodations, some meals, and transport between cities.



It's designed to provide a taste of Europe's best without the logistical hassle of planning each step independently.

The Europe Express tour is ideal for first-time travellers to Europe who want to see as much as possible in a limited time, providing a taste of what each city has to offer.

5. Scandinavian Highlights with Northern Lights

This tour is a magical journey through Scandinavia, timed to coincide with the appearance of the Northern Lights - a spectacular natural phenomenon.



From the urban chic of Stockholm to the wild, unspoiled landscapes of Norway, this tour is a blend of modernity and nature.

Scandinavian culture and scenery



The tour covers the sophisticated capitals of Stockholm and Oslo, as well as the stunning fjords of Norway, showcasing a mix of cultural depth and breathtaking natural environments.

Northern Lights experience



One of the tour's highlights is the opportunity to witness the Northern Lights in Troms, known as one of the best places on earth to observe this mesmerising spectacle.



The tour is timed to maximise the chances of seeing the aurora borealis, making it a bucket-list experience for many.

Comprehensive package



This tour provides a deep dive into Scandinavian culture, including city tours, fjord cruises, and an unforgettable rail journey through the mountains.



Priced from $3,250, it includes accommodations, some meals, local transportation, and activities, making it an all-encompassing option for those looking to explore this northern region comprehensively.

The Scandinavian Highlights with Northern Lights tour combines the urban and the natural, offering a unique glimpse into the Nordic way of life alongside one of nature's most stunning displays.

Summary

Exploring Europe through these specially curated tours offers a unique way to experience a variety of cultures, histories, and landscapes.



Whether you're looking to delve deep into the historical contexts of Central Europe, explore the classical landscapes of Greece, or witness the spectacular Northern Lights in Scandinavia, these packages offer compelling itineraries that promise memorable experiences without compromising on value.



Each tour is designed to maximise the experience while offering competitive pricing, ensuring that your European adventure is as enriching as it is enjoyable.

