WATCH: The AgTech Revolution episode eight

Acidic soils and how farmers are using data to deal with them is the focus of the latest episode in the AgTech Revolution series.
The multi-part documentary, produced by Lightbridge Productions, explores the cutting-edge innovations being use to drive agriculture forward.
Featuring in the latest episode is Cam Schultz, a farmer from Culcairn in NSW.
He has partnered with Nutrien Ag to help develop an end-to-end agtech solution to enhance his farm soil health and vitality. This work has been done alongside Nutrien Ag senior agronomist Chris Levitzke.
"Across our properties we're looking at 2500 acres of crop, wheat, canola, barley, a few lupins and we run about 7500 sheep," Mr Schultz said.
"We've worked together with Chris for many, many years and Chris has been right at the forefront of the change of how things are done."
Also featuring in the video is KPMG's Michael White, who said one of the strengths of Australian farming operations was the ability to maximise productivity out of soil profiles that might not be as fertile as other areas.
Another video interviewee is Deloitte's Ben van Delden, who said good soils were the driver behind successful farming operations.
"We have to actually shift our mindset to how do we farm and produce soil because without it we haven't got a productive base to undertake our farming activities, whether it's crops or livestock, it all comes back to looking after the soil," he said.
