NSW shearer sets women's world record

Australian shearer Jeanine Kimm made history last Saturday, when she set the women's eight hour Merino ewe shearing record.
Miss Kimm set the official world record, as recognised by the World Sheep Shearing Records Society Incorporated, at Dalkeith shearing shed, Cassilis, with a tally of 358 Merino ewes shorn within eight hours, to average 80.8 seconds per sheep.
Despite wet and cold weather a large crowd packed out the historic woolshed. Miss Kimm said the weather was their biggest challenge for the day.
"Due to the weather, the sheep changed throughout the day and the combs we prepared were not ideal but that's all part of the challenge," Miss Kimm said.
Born and raised at Hill End, on her family's sixth generation superfine Merino wool property, Miss Kimm, 31, has been shearing full-time for 11 years.
Organiser Mark Constance and his team went to great lengths to keep the weather from spoiling the attempt. The shed was wrapped in tarpaulins and pens lined with carpet to keep the ewes warm.
"I might be the face of it, but my achievement has been built on the foundations of not just one year of organising by many, but also on all the support I have received at work, and the way I've been treated in the industry over the years, it all stems back to that."
Miss Kimm also thanked the Rose and Soster families for supplying the sheep and hosting the attempt.
