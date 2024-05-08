Farm Online
NSW shearer sets women's world record

By Georgia Cameron
Updated May 8 2024 - 4:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Jeanine Kimm attempting the first ever women's world record for an eight-hour Merino ewe shear. Picture by Chloe Whitfield CCG Photography.
Australian shearer Jeanine Kimm made history last Saturday, when she set the women's eight hour Merino ewe shearing record.

