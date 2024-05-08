Paddock to plate traceability grants of up to $500,000 announced

Grants worth a total of $4 million to assist livestock businesses improve and expand their traceability systems have been announced by the federal government at Beef Week 2024.
Individual grants available under the new livestock, animal traceability development, implementation, and improvement grant round will start at $50,000 and be capped at $500,000.
Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt said it was becoming increasingly important for consumers to be able to identify and track from where animals and animal-related products were sourced.
"Improved traceability helps maintain a competitive edge in the international marketplace," he said.
"Australian and international consumers want to know where their food is being sourced from and that they're purchasing quality Australian products and this cannot be done without traceability.
"The Albanese Government is investing in innovation to find practical solutions to help the industry cut some of the hassles associated with traceability, increase efficiencies in the sector and reduce costs."
Applications open on May 15 and close July 1 for projects running between 2024 and 2026.
