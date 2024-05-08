Farm Online
Home/Beef

Paddock to plate traceability grants of up to $500,000 announced

Updated May 8 2024 - 1:29pm, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt at Beef Week 2024.
Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt at Beef Week 2024.

Grants worth a total of $4 million to assist livestock businesses improve and expand their traceability systems have been announced by the federal government at Beef Week 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.