Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Global dairy prices lift as Australian milk production continues to grow

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
May 8 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Global dairy prices lift as Australian milk production continues to grow
Global dairy prices lift as Australian milk production continues to grow

Global prices have lifted again at auction at the same time as Australian milk production continues to grow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.