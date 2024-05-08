Growers welcome chickpea decision

Grain grower groups have welcomed the news India will drop tariffs on Australian desi chickpeas until at least early next year.
Grain Producers Australia southern director, Mark Schilling, said the decision by the world's largest chickpea consumer opened greater access and opportunity to an important market for desi type chickpea, grown primarily in northern Australia.
He said the timing of the Indian announcement was also helpful as it gave growers the chance to put in more chickpeas if they wanted to try and take advantage of increased demand.
"This notice gives growers the confidence in planting a chickpea crop with little fear of market access issues," he said.
Mr Schilling said northern growers would be happy to introduce a potentially profitable pulse phase into their rotation
"Chickpeas, as a legume and protein supplier, have benefits to growers' bottom line, not just in the year they are grown, as the plant can produce natural nitrogen in the soil to support subsequent seasons and reduce reliance on fertiliser inputs."
The Indian government has had tariffs on Australian chickpeas that had been equivalent to about 66 per cent, as it sought to bolster local production.
Tariffs on chickpeas initially equating to 33 per cent were first established by India in 2017/2018, effectively eliminating Australian chickpea exports into India - the world's biggest consumer of chickpeas.
However this year the Indian government has concerns about local supply and has removed barriers to Australian imports.
India had previously been Australia's biggest trade partner for chickpeas but in light of the tariffs exporters developed other subcontinental markets into places such as Pakistan and Bangladesh.
While NSW and Queensland remain the desi chickpea heartland there are small plantings of them in Victoria and SA, although generally farmers in the south prefer the larger seeded kabuli types.
