Australia-US MOU signed at Rural Press Club breakfast

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 9 2024 - 4:00pm
Pictures by Sally Gall and Shan Goodwin

Cattle Australia and the United States National Cattlemen's Beef Association signed a statement of priorities for Australian and American cattle producers in front of a 700-strong crowd at the Rural Press Club breakfast at Beef Australia 2024 in Rockhampton on Thursday morning.

