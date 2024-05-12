Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Australian tractor sales worth $2.1b in 2023, despite drop in units sold

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated May 13 2024 - 6:45am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A graph showing the trends for tractor sale across Australia in 2023.
A graph showing the trends for tractor sale across Australia in 2023.

The value of yearly new tractor sales in Australia remains above $2 billion, despite the number of units sold coming back in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.