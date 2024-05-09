Farm Online
Vet body frustrated students left of 'placement poverty' fix list

By Jason Gregory
May 10 2024 - 6:45am
Ella Titmus received a DemoDAIRY Foundation tertiary scholarship to assist her veterinary science study at James Cook Townsville in 2022. Picture supplied.

The Australian Veterinary Association has "implored" the government to make vet science students eligible for a new federal payment designed to solve sometimes crippling "placement poverty" faced by many undergraduates.

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

