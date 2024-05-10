Price listed for top-notch grazing farm in the west of the state

A well credentialled grazing farm close to the Grampians in the Ararat district now has a suggested selling price of close to $9 million.
The Woodnaggerak Farm at Buangor, established by war hero General Sir Brudenell White in the 1920's, came onto the market last year and now has a new selling strategy.
Located on the Western Highway between Beaufort and Ararat, a price of $6950 per acre has been suggested for the property.
At that price, Woodnaggerak Farm is being offered for just over $8.8 million.
Today the prime lamb and wool growing operation is being offered for sale as a whole across 514 hectares (1269 acres), or in two lots.
It came onto the market last year with a six lot selling option.
Those two lots being offered now are:
Lot A (Westside) is made up of 296ha (730 acres) which hosts the three-stand raised board shearing shed and undercover sheep yards.
Lot B (Eastside) is on 218ha (539 acres) with a four-bedroom weatherboard home.
Both lots have that suggested selling price of $6950 per acre.
Woodnaggerak Farm offers outlooks close to the Grampians, Mt Buangor State Park, Lake Burrumbeet and Lake Learmonth.
Agents from Charles Stewart and Co. suggest the farm is suitable for prime lambs, beef breeding or fattening, horses, farm stays "or simply as an amazing investment opportunity".
Rich and versatile sedimentary grey loam soils feature across the property with perennial pastures and old Red Gum trees provide naturally sheltered grazing land.
Secure water is sourced from 10 dams (several spring-fed) and significant Middle Creek frontage service the 25 well-fenced main paddocks accessed by a central laneway system.
"Outstanding vendor terms are available to the approved purchaser," agents said.
Agents also said the property provided "huge potential for a myriad of agricultural and lifestyle pursuits and was "a truly privileged and extraordinary opportunity".
For more information contact the agents from Charles Stewart - Michael Stewart 0418 520467 or Josh Lamanna 0417 586032.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.