Farm Online
Home/Property

Price listed for top-notch grazing farm in the west of the state

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 11 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A well credentialled grazing farm close to the Grampians in the Ararat district now has a suggested selling price of close to $9 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.