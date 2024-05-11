Family decides to sell their farm after 90 years at Coonalpyn

After 90 years of working their SA property, a Coonalpyn family has offered to sell their farm for a suggested $3.5 million.
Located in a strong cropping district on the Dukes Highway between Tailem Bend and Keith, the cropping and grazing farm takes in 366 hectares (879.5 acres).
At the suggested selling price, the land is offered at almost $4000 per acre.
Coonalee is just four kilometres east of Coonalpyn with an annual average rainfall of 450mm.
The farmland is said to be mainly flat with some gently undulating country, red to brown loams over clay and loose limestone, some grey sandy rises.
It offers about 515 acres of continuous cropping country and 105 acres of fenced off scrub.
Pastures are a mix of clovers, ryegrass, lucerne, veldt grass and natural grasses.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say the property is well fenced into 14 paddocks with steel swinging gates.
Mains water supplies stock troughs throughout.
It has a four-bedroom stone home with office and stand alone car garage.
Farm improvements include a three-stand shearing shed with steel yards, machinery shed, hay shed, work shop, header shed and a set of steel cattle yards.
"A rare opportunity for the astute purchaser acquire a quality cropping and grazing property within the tightly held Coonalpyn cropping district," agent Mike Lind said.
For more information contact Mr Lind from Elders Keith on 0408 892362.
