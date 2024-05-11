Beef and dairy come together in Wagyu ice cream on offer at Beef Australia

No surprises that most of the food trucks and stalls at Beef 2004 are selling beef, but how about a beef ice cream or more specifically, a Wagyu ice cream?
Yes, for $8, you can challenge your taste buds with an ice cream made with beef tallow and if the QCL taste testers are anything to go by, they are pretty damn good.
The ice creams and the $280 Wagyu tomahawks are just some of the treats on offer at Phat Wag in Beef's M'eat Street.
Phat Wag owner Selwyn Maller said his family had been breeding Wagyu for 27 years and he had always had a passion to have a Wagyu branded beef.
He said now that they had reached a sustainable level of 3000 breeders they could sustain a serious paddock to plate business.
"We grow the fodder for them, we do the whole process right through to the meat so having our outlet here at Beef week selling our cooked product is the ultimate in our paddock to plate story," he said.
Mr Maller said the Wagyu ice creams had been developed especially for Beef, as had their new food van.
He said they also had 100 Wagyu tomahawks available to sell and were spacing them out for the week of Beef.
"If we could sell 20 a day that would be great," he said.
Mr Maller said he believed the people buying the tomahawks were passionate about "absolute quality" in red meat and would probably share them among a few friends or family.
"And then they'll be growling over the bone after they eat the beef," he said.
"They are all marble score eight and above so they go marble score eight to about 12.7...so they will be for people, who are genuinely interested in sampling top quality export Wagyu."
For $280, rounding out the 1.5kg tomahawk is Asian slaw, fries, crusty bread and cherry tomatoes.
Mr Maller said the most popular seller at their van was the Wagyu pattie made out of Wagyu trim on a burger.
He said the burgers were followed in popularity by their loaded fries which were cooked in Wagyu tallow in the deep fryer and loaded with slow cooked Wagyu beef, special sauce, chilli jam and shallots.
Mr Maller said the focus of the Phat Wag when they started was to have export quality Wagyu available to the domestic market because 95 per cent of Wagyu was exported.
"We developed the Phat Wag so people in Australia could experience the top quality export quality animals that would leave the country, " he said.
Mr Maller and his wife, Jocelyn, own Hamilton Park Pastoral Company and the Phat Wag is the meat division of the business.
The pastoral company is based at Wallumbilla and comprised of 35,000 hectares, as well as agistment and leased country. They have 7000 Wagyus with 3000 breeders included in that total.
Mr Maller said the future was to keep developing the pure breed and full blood Wagyus.
"We don't have any crossbred Wagyus now. I made a concerted effort 27 years ago to breed up crossbreds to pure breds and we're also using IVF to produce the full blood animals that we can trace their genetics back to Japan," he said.
