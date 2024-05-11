'Absolutely shocked': albino Hereford calf born in Northern Tablelands

In an incredibly rare event, an albino Hereford calf was born on a Northern Tablelands farm late last week.
Retired teachers, Gavin and Kim Morgan, Taabinga, Hillgrove, were absolutely shocked to see the white heifer calf in the paddock.
"I've never seen one anywhere around here, I don't know how happened, it just happened," said Mr Morgan.
Fondly named after Migaloo, the albino Humpback whale, Migamoo was born on Friday May 3.
Sired by an 11-year-old Glenwarrah Hereford bull and out of a Hereford cow, Migamoo is the dam's first live calf.
"This is the four-year-old mother's second calf, I had a few problems with her first," Mr Morgan said.
"It was a really big calf and I pulled it out and it was dead so this is the first live calf she's had.
"The father is an ancient creature, it's probably time to send him off to the meat works but I haven't had the heart. I've gotten very soft in my old age."
About 130 head of cattle are run on Taabinga which has been in Mr Morgan's the family for nearly 100 years.
Previously heifers have been joined to Hereford bulls, however with the rising premium attached to Angus, Mr Morgan will join more to Angus bulls.
While Miagmoo continues to gain strength each day, Mr and Mrs Morgan are concerned about her long-term management.
"She was born when it's less than 20 degrees and pretty cloudy which is good, but I don't know how she'll go when it comes to spring and summer," Mr Morgan said.
"We just want to keep her alive, I'm worried about finding her deceased but she looks healthy.
"I think she's got poor eye sight, but she can still follow mum and get a drink which is important.
"She might need some sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat come spring, it'll be slip slop slap with no hat no play."
Mrs Morgan added that she's tried to find more information about albino Hereford calves online without much luck.
"We even rang one of our friends who is a vet and he said he's never come across one and didn't really know what to say as to how to care for it," she said.
"It's probably good she was born this time of year but we're worried about how she's going to go getting sun burnt."
Local Land Services northern district veterinarian Dr Lisa Martin, Tenterfield, said albino Herefords aren't very common.
"I've been a vet for 40 years and I don't think I've ever seen one," she said.
"It is more likely to have some of the normal issues that albino animals have such as light sensitive eyes and sensitive skin which can quite easily burn."
