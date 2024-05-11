Farm Online

'Absolutely shocked': albino Hereford calf born in Northern Tablelands

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
May 12 2024 - 6:30am
In an extremely rare occurrence Albino Hereford calf, named Migamoo, was born on Gavin and Kim Morgan's farm Taabinga, Hillgrove. Pictures supplied by Kim Morgan
In an extremely rare occurrence Albino Hereford calf, named Migamoo, was born on Gavin and Kim Morgan's farm Taabinga, Hillgrove. Pictures supplied by Kim Morgan

In an incredibly rare event, an albino Hereford calf was born on a Northern Tablelands farm late last week.

