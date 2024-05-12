Corn-tastic result: Tocumwal growers smash Australian maize yield record

With an a-maize-ing yield of 23.27 tonnes per hectare, Tocumwal growers in the state's south have smashed the Australian maize yield record by 1.8 t/ha.
The previous record of 21.47t/ha was set by Nick James, Nathalia, Vic, in 2022.
Pate Agricultural Pty owner Nathan Pate, Oakbank, has grown maize for eight years and said he was extremely proud to have achieved the new record with his team.
"It is a great accomplishment that shows what we can do and now we've just got to keep trying to improve it," he said.
"It feels good but it was a team effort, my farm manager Dan Phelan and agronomist James Murray were very proactive and have done a great job."
The record breaking 42ha Pioneer Hybrid P0937 crop was sown into a 16-month long fallow that had 212 kilograms per hectare of soil nitrogen on October 18 2023.
The field has a history of robust inputs, along with soil amendments such as lime, gypsum and chicken litter with maize and canola the two main crop choices over the past five years.
Notably, the previous corn residue was maintained from the 2021/22 summer which Mr Pate said has been critical to improving soil water infiltration.
Prior to sowing, the paddock was strip-tilled on September 28, in which 70 kg/ha of phosphorus and 148kg/ha of nitrogen was banded at a depth of approximately 200 millimetres.
Ahead of forecast rain, a further 125kg/ha of nitrogen and 40kg/ha of sulphur was sprayed on October 2, 2023.
As 80mm of rain fell on October 4, the soil profile moisture was further improved.
Sixteen days later, using a John Deere maxima planter, the crop was sown in heavy clay and red loamy soil with a temperature of 15 degrees at a depth of two inches, with 96,000 seeds planted per ha at a speed of six kilometres per hour on eight row configurations with 30 inch spacing.
A further, 40 litres/ha of corn popup starter fertiliser was also planted.
More than a month later on November 23, 69kg/ha of urea was sprayed ahead of rainfall to target the V5 growth stage of the crop.
A final nitrogen application of 46kg/ha was broadcast by aerial application on January 1, 2024.
In total, 388 kg/ha of nitrogen was applied for the season, alongside 70kg/ha of phosphorus and 40kg/ha of sulphur.
The seed emerged uniformly and achieved an actual field population of 94,000 plants/square meter as well as a singulation of 97 per cent.
The crop was grown using a pivoting lateral with 6.5 megalitres/ha of irrigation water supplied throughout the summer which resulted in a water use efficiency of 2.74t/ML.
Weeds and establishments pests were well managed with a post sowing pre-emergent mix of 2.5l/ha of Paraquat 250, 1.5l/ha of Dual Gold, 2kg/ha of Gesaprim 900 and 1l/ha of Chlorpyrifos 500. It was also treated twice for heliothis.
A targeted application of Vantacor was applied in mid December along with a foliar shot of Boron at the V7/8 stage of the maize.
ViVUS Max was then chemigated through the linear during Christmas to further manage high pressure heliothis.
This strategy was successful with minimal grub damage obtained to the grain. Amistar Xtra was also applied via aerial on January 5, to coincide with the tassel stage.
In addition to the winning crop, Mr Pate said a further 60ha was planted under another irrigator and achieved fantastic results.
"The record was a great achievement but the average yield over the whole 100ha was 20t/ha which is great," he said.
"The uniformity of the two irrigators over the whole soil type was unbelievable."
IK Caldwell AGnVET senior agronomist James Murray, Cobram has worked with Mr Pate for 20 years and said his overall results were incredible.
"There are not many people that have done that. I've got a few others that are around that number, but to be able to achieve 20t/ha, with the moisture corrected back to 14pc, they're really kicking some goals," he said.
"In terms of the way they're doing things, they've taken no shortcuts and ticked every box along the way so to see them get that reward in terms of the yield is great."
Across the southern Riverina region Mr Murray said the season was one of a kind for maize.
"We had a pretty favourable start so we were able to plant on time and that went pretty smoothly compared to the previous year when we had a lot of rain and our planting dates were pushed back a month," he said.
"There was also some really good rain before planting so we had a perfect base of moisture to sow into and that helped the corn get off and germinate evenly.
"It wasn't particularly warm early and we did get some pretty consistent rainfall right through November, December and even the first half of January so the corn grew without a lot of stress until it was at maximum height with helped maximise kernel numbers."
Prior to the start of the season, Mr Murray took 15 growers, including Pate Agricultural's farm manager Daniel Phelan, to Texas and Illinois, United States, on a study tour.
"We've got a network going that are really trying to push the boundaries on achieving high yield corn so that has been really encouraging," he said.
"They've all learnt different aspects of corn production and they're experimenting in their own different ways.
"It really created some enthusiasm for them to do a bit better this year and I know we've had a good season but there is certainty some things we've done in terms of the management that has helped us get a better result."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.