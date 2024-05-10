Farm Online
Historic former dairy farm to host WA industry's big innovation day

May 10 2024 - 6:00pm
Husband-and-wife team, David Doepel and Barbara Connell, are co-custodians of Melville Park, which will be the host venue for Dairy Innovation Day 2024.
Western Australia's largest dairy conference and exhibition, Dairy Innovation Day (DID), will this year take place at historic former dairy, Melville Park.

