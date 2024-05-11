'Cows are number one': The dairy farmers stewarding cattle and sustainability

Since buying a dairy farm in Ringarooma, Tasmania, around 25 years ago, Cheryl McCartie and Theo van Brecht have made sustainability their focus.
Their hard work and dedication has paid off, and they were the winners of the NRM North Dairy Environmental Award at the Tasmanian Dairy Awards on March 22.
The couple moved from New Zealand to Tasmania, saying they were intrigued by the Australian land and wildlife.
They quickly realised that one of their main goals was to protect and enhance the existing natural assets on their farm, not create further environmental harm.
"Our philosophy is protecting what was originally here and how we can work alongside and make sure that we're including and improving the habitat," Ms McCartie said.
"We've always been conscious of managing the little creeks and little waterways that run through our property," she said.
"We've got forestry behind us, as well as a little bit of native bush that we've fenced off on our property, so biodiversity and water quality have always been quite important to us."
The theme for the 2024 Tasmanian Dairy Awards was "Dairying for the future", and Ms McCartie said the event is important to recognise the achievements made, as well to highlight that there is always more to be done.
"The awards...give us a chance to have a voice - to talk to the politicians or the powers that be - if we need to have a system or a process that just needs a little bit more thought, to be more environmentally aware and conscious of our impact with what we're doing as dairy farmers," she said.
Ms McCartie reiterated that there is always more that can be learned and done to pioneer sustainability.
"You don't know what you don't know", Ms McCartie said, and the onus is on themselves to be informed on what the cows, the soil and the environment need to thrive.
"There's always challenges," she said.
"For us, it's waste disposal, like how do we get rid of silage wrap and things like that. So there's always something else that we can be looking at to improve things even more.
"At the end of the day if you've got healthy soils, healthy plants, healthy cows, you're then keeping your cows in your system longer, which is a great outcome."
Fonterra Farm Source area manager Alison Hall praised Ms McCartie and Mr van Brecht's commitment to sustainability.
"Their investments align with industry standards and best practices, and their farming methods have a positive impact on the environment," she said.
Ms McCartie said that while the monetary and environmental benefits of sustainability might not be immediate, "The payback is absolutely there".
"Over time, you definitely get your money back on that investment," she said.
"Our role is looking after the environment, but playing a part in our communities and looking after the sweet island called Tasmania."
