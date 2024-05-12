Farm Online
Home/Dairy

SA aquifer usage set to be scrutinised in revised water plan

By Catherine Miller
May 12 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morgan and Jo Feast, Wye, near Mount Gambier, say they are seeing concerning signs on their property and fear their stock water may not be suitable for drinking if the state government does not address irrigation allocations. Picture by Catherine Miller
Morgan and Jo Feast, Wye, near Mount Gambier, say they are seeing concerning signs on their property and fear their stock water may not be suitable for drinking if the state government does not address irrigation allocations. Picture by Catherine Miller

South East South Australian irrigators are likely to see some changes to their licences and may even face cuts to their water allocations - but not for a few years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.