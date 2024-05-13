Farm Online
NIMBYs may be slowing Victoria's planned mobile phone tower roll-out

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
May 13 2024 - 11:00am
Ecklin dairy farmer Simon Craven campaigned for upgraded mobile phone infrastructure in the region since the St Patrick's Day fires of 2018. Picture supplied
Ecklin dairy farmer Simon Craven campaigned for upgraded mobile phone infrastructure in the region since the St Patrick's Day fires of 2018. Picture supplied

NIMBYs - "not-in-my-back-yard" - objectors could be contributing to the slow roll out of the state government's flagship Connecting Victoria telecommunications program.

