Proven high weight gain country heads to auction | Video

Highly productive 18,077 hectare (44,669 acre) Barcoo property Gowan Station is proven high weight gain country being presented with a large body of feed.
Located 70km south of Blackall, the freehold, organically accredited property in seven titles is estimated to carry 3000 adult cattle equivalents and is ideally suited breeding, finishing and backgrounding.
Gowan comprises of an excellent mix of productive soils and pastures and has a locked-in Queensland Government PMAV vegetation map.
Most of the property is developed gidyea country, boasting highly productive buffel grass pastures.
The balance is lightly shaded Mitchell grass country, pebbly gidyea and coolibah creek systems which grows a mix of buffel grass as well as other native grasses and herbages.
Some 1300ha was previously blade ploughed.
Timbers include gidyea, boree, bauhinia, leopardwood, dead finish, and whitewood with coolibah on the channels.
Gowan is divided into 16 main paddocks plus holding paddocks, with a five foot high exclusion fence along the eastern boundary.
A laneway system services the centrally located equipped cattle yards, which feature an undercover working area.
Gowan is also extremely well watered.
The capped Gowan Station bore was significantly upgraded in 2020 with the installation of 45km of 63mm and 75mm poly pipe and 16 new troughs and tanks.
A second solar equipped bore supplies a tank and three new troughs.
There are also 12 strategically located dams and creek channels with semi-permanent water holes.
The average annual rainfall is 526mm (21 inches).
Improvements include an attractive five bedroom homestead, a machinery shed, a workshop/machinery shed, six stand shearing shed, steel horse yards with stables and day yards, and a garage.
Gowan Station will be auctioned in Brisbane on June 14.
Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, and Andrew Turner, 0427 584 166, Ray White Rural, or Wally Cooper, 0427 781 054, Rural Property & Livestock.
