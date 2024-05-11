Farm Online
Home/Beef

What on earth do beef consumers want now and will they pay more for it?

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 12 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MLA's general manager of international markets Andrew Cox at Beef Australia. Picture Shan Goodwin.
MLA's general manager of international markets Andrew Cox at Beef Australia. Picture Shan Goodwin.

Everyone in beef lives by the mantra the customer is king.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.